What game is Tom Brady calling today? Week 10 schedule

Published Nov. 9, 2025 6:49 a.m. ET

Tom Brady is back for Year 2 in the broadcast booth. He will continue the 2025 season on the call for the Week 10 Rams vs. 49ers matchup. Keep reading for more information on Tom Brady's 2025 NFL broadcasting schedule, including matchups, dates, and times:

What game is Tom Brady calling this week?

Week 10 of the NFL season will feature Tom Brady calling the Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers in Maryland.

What time is the game?

Kick off for the game is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET.

What channel is the game on?

The Rams vs. 49ers will air on FOX. It will also be available to be streamed FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App and FOX One (Try free for 7 days)

Tom Brady lists his top 10 teams for Week 9 which include the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles and more! Presented by‪‪ @verizon

Where is the game being played?

The game is being played at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA.

Who's calling the game with Brady?

Kevin Burkhardt will be in the booth with Brady, while Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi report from the sidelines.

