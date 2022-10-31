Buffalo Bills Were Bills complacent in win over Packers? 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Buffalo Bills comfortably defeated the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night to improve to an AFC-best 6-1. Count Colin Cowherd, though, among those who weren't particularly impressed by the 27-17 victory.

Josh Allen completed 13 of 25 attempts for 218 yards with two touchdowns. He also threw two interceptions — both in the fourth quarter — as the Packers outscored Buffalo 10-3 in the second half. The uninspiring finish left much to be desired for Cowherd.

"For years I've called it ‘Low Sports Self-Esteem,'" he said on "The Herd." "When you've never had a ring, you've never won anything really, and then you get good — maybe even really good like Buffalo — and you're already getting Super Bowl tattoos. … You're already building Super Bowl shelves for the trophies. You've got nothing to show for it. What've you won? Did you see the trash talk last night for Buffalo?

"Green Bay is rebuilding. It's a makeshift offensive line. They came into the game without their top receiver. They lost three starters during the game, and yet when you look at the box score this morning, Green Bay had more first downs, was better on third down, had the longer time of possession, had fewer turnovers, more yards [per] rush and more total yards."

Why Josh Allen, Bills Week 8 win vs. Packers was unimpressive Colin Cowherd explains why he was not impressed with the Bills' Week 8 win.

The Packers (3-5) had possession of the ball for roughly seven more minutes than the Bills, had 398 total yards to Buffalo's 369, and ran nine more plays and had one fewer turnover.

"Buffalo was rested," Cowherd said. "Buffalo was at home. Buffalo sat there and prepped for Green Bay. Green Bay is falling apart physically, barely has a functional passing game, and they outscored Buffalo the last two and a half quarters. … What worries you about Buffalo is that they let you back in."

The Bills jumped out to a 14-0 lead early Sunday led by 17 points at halftime before the Packers gave the home team a scare in the final frame and pulled within 10.

"The Buffalo Bills — with all that talent — score three points at home in the second half against a Green Bay defense that was not only depleted, but that has really underachieved all year," Cowherd said. "Buffalo, last night, wasted so many opportunities in the second half. … Fans are jumping on tables. … This team is sloppy.

"Josh Allen is an amazing talent, but they are so Josh Allen-reliant, they're so seduced by his talent [that] instead of just running [the ball] for two hours, ending it and getting out of town with a 24-7 lead, they let Green Bay back into this thing. None of us thought Green Bay was gonna win it, [but] it shouldn't have been close."

Get more from Buffalo Bills Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more