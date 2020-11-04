National Football League Welcome To The Spring League – Week 2 46 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

If the NFL and college football don't fufill all your football cravings, there is a solution.

The Spring League is headed into Week 2, and we've got you covered ahead of the action.

The Spring League features six teams competing over the course of four weeks, with the championship scheduled for the end of November.

The games are played in San Antonio, and can be viewed Tuesday and Wednesday on FS1.

So let's check out what to watch for heading into the second week of the season.

Blues vs. Aviators

Wednesday @ 5 p.m. ET (FS1)

Both the Blues and Aviators posted shutouts in Week 1, so expect a defensive slug-fest in the second week of the season.

The Blues dominated the Alphas, registering seven sacks and a fumble recovery, and on the opposite side of the ball, the Blues have former Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson, who was a five-star recruit coming out of high school and the top-rated quarterback in the 2016 class.

In his Spring League debut, Patterson passed for 154 yards and three touchdowns, connecting with receiver Jovon Durante for two scores.

The Blues will take on the Aviators, coached by Terry Shea, who has worked with NFL quarterbacks such as Matthew Stafford and Robert Griffin III.

In a Week 1 win over the Jousters, Aviators quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson threw for 147 yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, defensive back DaShaun Amos scored a pick-six among his two interceptions.

Alphas vs. Conquerors

Wednesday @ 10 p.m. ET (FS1)

The Alphas feature former Ohio State star quarterback J.T. Barrett, who joined the league after spending time on various NFL rosters.

Barrett and the Alphas will look to bounce back from a 19-0 loss last week to the Blues. In the loss, Barrett passed for 104 yards and added 48 yards on the ground, and despite not throwing a touchdown, he led all quarterbacks in rushing yards.

For the Conquerers, they were the only losing team in Week 1 that put points on the board.

Former NFL coach, Jerry Glanville is now with the Conquerers, following a brief stint as defensive coordinator of the Tampa Bay Vipers in the XFL.

He wasn't the only XFLer to make his way to the Conquerors, as standout receiver Nick Holley is also part of the squad. Holley collected 261 yards and two touchdowns through five weeks of play in the XFL.

In addition, the team boasts lineman Willie Yarbbary, who racked up two sacks and an impressive interception last week.

Generals vs. Jousters

Thursday @ 8 p.m. ET (FS1)

Generals quarterback Bryan Scott beat out former LSU quarterback Zach Mettenberger – Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry's quarterback during their time together in Death Valley – for the starting job, and last week, Scott finished with 228 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in a Week 1 victory, while running back Darnell Holland added two rushing touchdowns.

The Jousters have former Wisconsin and Florida state quarterback Alex Hornibrook, who finished his first Spring League game with 172 yards and an interception in a loss.

Lastly, heading into Week 2, the Jousters bolstered their special teams efforts by signing kicker Ricky Aguayo, brother of former NFL placekicker Roberto Aguayo.

