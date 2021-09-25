National Football League Colin Cowherd's Blazin' 5 Week 3 picks, including Patriots and Eagles 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 3 of the NFL is in full swing with some key matchups taking place on Sunday and Monday.

Up first on Sunday, Josh Allen and the Bills take on the new-look WFT, and the Saints go marching into Foxborough to battle the Patriots (1 p.m. ET, FOX). Meanwhile, Joe Burrow and the Bengals will go toe-to-toe with the Steelers in Pittsburgh (1 p.m. ET, CBS).

Later, the Dolphins look to hand the Raiders their first L of the season (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS), and on Monday, it's an NFC East showdown when the Eagles take on the Cowboys in Dallas (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN).

And with this week's odds available, Colin Cowherd decided to do his "Blazin' 5" – in which he picks out five notable lines – on Friday's "The Herd".

Let's take a look at Cowherd's picks, with all odds and win totals via FOX Bet .

Washington Football Team (+7) vs. Buffalo Bills

Colin's thoughts: "Nobody’s following anybody in this game. … Taylor Heinicke may not be [Tom] Brady, but he’s completed 70% of his throws in the three games in which he has started. They have excellent receivers, decent running game. Washington will be able to move the chains against a Buffalo team that is a better defense, but their offense right now is totally out of sync. They have the second-lowest graded offense, according to Pro Football Focus. Only the Jags are worse. And Washington’s defense hasn’t allowed a 100-yard rusher in 15-straight games, and hasn’t allowed someone to score 30 in their last nine [games]."

New England Patriots (-2.5) vs. New Orleans Saints

Colin's thoughts: "In two games, I know exactly what I get with the Patriots. … The Saints – first week great, last week terrible. They have the worst passing offense right now in the league, and New England’s defense is fantastic. Not only is New England’s defense No. 2 in the league total, but it has five interceptions this year – most in the NFL. I get a team where I know exactly what I get against the team that’s given me two different images, one of which was absolutely atrocious."

Cincinnati Bengals (+3) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Colin's thoughts: "Big Ben – not 100 percent. He hasn’t been good when he is 100 percent. The Steelers are the only team in the league with a bottom-three grade in passing and running, and Ben’s not healthy. They can’t do anything right, and the Steelers’ defense is suffering because they're on the field too long. Their defense now is the fourth-worst pass defense in the league. How is that possible? T.J. Watt isn’t healthy, and the defense is on the field the entire game."

Miami Dolphins (+3.5) vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Colin's thoughts: "The Dolphins are coming off a humiliating loss . Teams that get beat by 30-35 points, 62% of the time, come back and cover the next week. The Dolphins’ defense, despite their issues, still graded highly. And the Raiders cannot run the football. They’re a one-dimensional offense, [and] I think it’s gonna catch up to them."

Philadelphia Eagles (+3.5) at Dallas Cowboys

Colin's thoughts: "Jalen Hurts has the second-most rushing yards as a quarterback in the league, and he’s averaging 7.8 years before contact. What does that mean? Helluva good offensive line. He’s got eight yards before you touch him. That’s good scheming and a good O-line. And their defense right now, as long as it’s healthy, has played way better than expected. The Cowboys are also surrendering a lot of big plays … 12 big plays this year, second-most in the NFL."

