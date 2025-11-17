Monday Morning NFL Top 10 Rankings: Eagles, Patriots Hold Firm; Rams, Broncos Climb

The upstart Patriots and Broncos continued their ascent in Week 11, each team winning its eighth straight game. But the old-school Eagles and Rams are holding firm, and the Bills showed they want back into the upper echelon with a statement win.

Heading into the Cowboys-Raiders matchup on Monday night, let's see where everyone stands after some intense Week 11 action.

The defending champs are rounding into form as a defensive juggernaut with the capacity to neutralize any opponent. The recent acquisitions of Jaelan Phillips and Brandon Graham have helped Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter impose their will on the interior of the defensive line. With sticky coverage from defensive back Cooper DeJean and others shrinking the field for opposing quarterbacks, the Eagles can win with or without the offense clicking on all cylinders.

With New England reeling off eight straight wins, it is time to include the Patriots in the contender conversation. Drake Maye & Co. have discovered their offensive identity as a ball control offense with pop, as rookie TreVeyon Henderson settles into his role as RB1. The Patriots’ efficient offensive balance enables Mike Vrabel to control the game like a puppeteer, tying together the three phases (offense, defense, special teams) to frustrate opponents while employing clever clock and game management strategies.

In taking down a divisional rival on Sunday, the Rams showcased their defensive prowess. Their pass rush and coverage completely disrupted the timing and rhythm of Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold, who entered the game playing at an MVP level. The Rams’ defensive versatility, combined with a ball-control offense that can lean into the running game when it matters, gives them a chance to knock off any opponent at home or on the road. Moreover, the team’s overall balance and diversity give the Rams the opportunity to excel as a chameleon, capable of winning in any environment.

It is always gritty, not pretty, when it comes to the Broncos. Despite offensive guru Sean Payton’s best intentions, this team relies on a stingy defense and opportunistic offense to win one-score games weekly. Although second-year QB Bo Nix has become a late-game master, with five game-winning drives already on his 2025 résumé, the Broncos will need more offensive consistency to handle the league’s heavyweights in the postseason tournament.

The bye week should help trade deadline acquisition Sauce Gardner acclimate to the Colts’ defensive scheme. Indianapolis is counting on the All-Pro cornerback to blanket opposing No. 1 receivers, and this week should have provided defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo plenty of time to experiment with different strategies and lineup combinations to craft a plan that helps the Colts get into a groove down the stretch.

An impressive win over the Buccaneers showed the football world that Josh Allen can still take over games with his superpowers. The reigning MVP continues to terrorize opponents as a dual-threat playmaker, with his arm talent and dynamic running skills. Despite Allen's penchant for aggressive turnovers, the Bills will need their franchise quarterback to keep the cape on to make a deep postseason run.

Sam Darnold’s disappointing Week 11 performance raises concerns about the quarterback’s ability to lead the Seahawks on a title chase. His four interceptions against the Rams continue a string of subpar performances in high-pressure games. While head coach Mike Macdonald will dismiss the stinker as an aberration, defensive coordinators around the league will pay close attention to the tactics that led to the journeyman's abysmal performance.

A win is a win, but the Packers are not playing up to their standard heading down the stretch. Despite QB Jordan Love’s late-game heroics, the offense has not hit its stride with an injury-ravaged lineup. Although the defense’s strong play will buy the offense some time to find its way, it will be a challenge for the Packers to navigate a challenging playoff field with a one-dimensional approach.

Dan Campbell’s playcalling wizardry fell flat against the defending champs, but the Lions’ offensive firepower still makes them a legitimate threat to win it all at season’s end. If Campbell can find a way to keep Jared Goff comfortable in the pocket amid the chaos created by blitzes and simulated pressure, Detroit has the perimeter playmakers to punish opponents for their aggressive tactics. Given Goff's impact and the Lions’ recent performance, the head coach’s top priority is to get his franchise quarterback back on track after losing for the third time in five games.

Credit first-year head coach Ben Johnson for transforming the Bears into an exotic smash-mouth squad with playoff potential. The offensive guru has cleverly combined an old-school approach with some creative strategies that keep defensive coordinators guessing at pivotal moments. With the defense routinely creating turnovers and making splash plays, the Bears are emerging as an NFC dark horse.

