Washington's Denzel Boston, One of CFB's Top WRs, Declares For NFL Draft
Washington's Denzel Boston, One of CFB's Top WRs, Declares For NFL Draft

Published Dec. 25, 2025 10:27 a.m. ET

Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston plans to enter the 2026 NFL Draft, he announced on Wednesday on social media.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound Boston had 62 receptions for 881 yards and 11 touchdowns this season as a junior, earning third-team All-Big Ten honors. Last year, he had 63 catches for 834 yards and nine touchdowns.

In Washington’s 38-10 win over Boise State in the LA Bowl on Dec. 13, Boston caught six passes for 126 yards, including a 78-yard touchdown.

The 22-year-old is from South Hill, Washington, 45 miles south of Husky Stadium.

"Every time I stepped on that field," Boston said, "it was for the city that raised me and the people who supported me from day one."

FOX Sports NFL Draft expert Rob Rang had the Los Angeles Rams selecting Denzel Boston with the 31st overall pick in his most recent mock draft earlier in December. Rang also ranked Boston as the fifth-best wide receiver in the 2026 NFL Draft class in October. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

