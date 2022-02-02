National Football League Washington Commanders: NFL team reveals new name 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

It took two seasons of waiting, but the NFL team in Washington finally has a new name, which was revealed Wednesday via a splashy video.

Introducing the Washington Commanders.

"Legacies are built by tradition, values and beliefs," the video began, "born of the spirit, hail to the greats that laid out our foundation."

A series of images from the franchise's past flashed across the screen, including former coach Joe Gibbs and Super Bowl-winning players such as John Riggins, Doug Williams and Mark Rypien. It then transitioned to shots of current coach Ron Rivera, star defensive lineman Chase Young and others.

"We are the Commanders," the video finished, putting a capper on an 18-month process of finding a new name.

The franchise was founded as the Boston Braves in 1932, changed to Boston Redskins the following year, then kept that nickname when it moved to Washington D.C. in 1937. That's what the team was known as until 2020, when economic pressure to change it was brought to bear.

The tipping point came in July of that year, when FedEx, which owns the naming rights to the team's stadium, released a statement saying it wanted the name changed.

The franchise then played as "Washington Football Team" for the 2020 and 2021 seasons while it sought a new name.

"As an organization, we are excited to rally and rise together as one under our new identity while paying homage to our local roots and what it means to represent the nation's capital," owner Daniel Snyder said on the team's site. "As we kick off our 90th season, it is important for our organization and fans to pay tribute to our past traditions, history, legacy and the greats that came before us. We continue to honor and represent the Burgundy & Gold while forging a pathway to a new era in Washington. Today may mark the first day for the Washington Commanders, but we are and always will be Washington."

In addition to the new name, the team revealed new uniforms, logo and team crest. The burgundy and gold color scheme remains the same.

There was, of course, plenty of reaction to the new nickname across social media. Here is a sampling.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.