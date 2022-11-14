National Football League
Was Justin Jefferson's catch better than OBJ's?
National Football League

Was Justin Jefferson's catch better than OBJ's?

21 mins ago

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson hauled in an all-time great catch during Minnesota’s remarkable 33-30 win over Buffalo on Sunday.

It came in a crucial spot, preserving the Vikings' last-ditch effort to put points on the board in a game that appeared all but over early in the fourth. 

But Jefferson’s snag helped keep Minnesota alive on fourth-and-18, and the Vikings eventually earned a victory that kept them near the top of the NFC at 8-1. 

And although a number of plays from the affair will long be remembered, Jefferson’s dazzling catch takes the cake. 

For Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe, it’s the best catch he’s seen in a long time, even better than Odell Beckham Jr.’s gargantuan one-hander for the Giants years ago.

"The circumstances in which Jefferson caught the ball were more impressive [than Beckham’s]. It was a 32-yard catch, it’s fourth-and-18, and right now it’s the catch of the year," Sharpe said Monday on "Undisputed." " … It’s probably going to win some kind of award. If you look at it, if he doesn’t make this catch, the game’s over.

" … OBJ’s [catch] made the score 7-3. It was phenomenal … but it wasn’t fourth-and-18 in the fourth quarter, do-or-die situation. And also, Dallas came back and won the [Beckham] game. … This was unbelievable. Because Jefferson’s catch, when it happened … he doesn’t make this catch, they’re losing the game!"

Skip Bayless couldn’t agree with his cohost, arguing that Beckham’s catch required more dexterity.

"It’s not even in the same stratosphere with Odell’s," Bayless said. "I give you circumstance … but the point is, if I just do in a vacuum, which is the best catch by itself? It is completely one hand, by himself, with nothing happening to that hand as he goes to the ground. … This is all Odell, all the time. He goes and snatches it with one hand all the way back behind his head, hauls it back in to the No. 13, and controls it to the ground as he hits on his back."

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Weekend gambling recap; Josh Allen injury causes huge line movement
National Football League

Weekend gambling recap; Josh Allen injury causes huge line movement

2 mins ago
NFL odds Week 11: Early lines for every game
National Football League

NFL odds Week 11: Early lines for every game

1 hour ago
Dolphins' Jeff Wilson best deadline steal? Plus, insight on Bills, Jets, Patriots
National Football League

Dolphins' Jeff Wilson best deadline steal? Plus, insight on Bills, Jets, Patriots

2 hours ago
After game of the year, it's time to treat the Vikings as contenders
National Football League

After game of the year, it's time to treat the Vikings as contenders

5 hours ago
Behind the Scenes with FOX NFL Crew: The Packers-Cowboys thriller
National Football League

Behind the Scenes with FOX NFL Crew: The Packers-Cowboys thriller

5 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball Polls2022 World Series Image 2022 World SeriesNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes