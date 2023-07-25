National Football League Von Miller to open Bills camp on physically unable to perform list while rehabbing Published Jul. 25, 2023 6:29 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Edge rusher Von Miller, still recovering from surgery to repair a torn ligament in his right knee in December, is one of three Buffalo Bills players set to open training camp on the active/physically unable to perform list.

The team also placed defensive tackle Jordan Phillips and linebacker Tyler Matakevich on the PUP list on Tuesday without disclosing their injuries. The designation means any of the three players can be activated once they are cleared for practice.

Miller’s timetable, however, is less certain, with the potential he will miss the start of the season.

The moves come a day before the Bills hold their first practice at their training-camp site in suburban Rochester, New York.

Buffalo placed running back Nyheim Hines on the reserve/non-football injury list because of a season-ending knee injury. The 26-year-old Hines requires surgery after being struck by a jet ski.

The Bills also shuffled their roster by signing tight end Jace Sternberger and running back Darrynton Evans to fill Hines’ spot, while releasing tight end Nick Guggemos.

Sternberger is coming off a recently completed USFL season in which he won a championship with Birmingham, led the league with seven receiving touchdowns and finished fourth with 517 receiving yards. Originally selected by Green Bay in the third round of the 2019 draft, Sternberger has been out of the NFL since spending his first two seasons with the Packers in which he combined for 12 catches for 114 yards and one touchdown in 18 games.

Evans has three seasons of NFL experience, including appearing in six games with Chicago last season. He spent his first two seasons with Tennessee after being selected by the Titans in the third round of the 2020 draft.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

