Von Miller eyeing a return to the Denver Broncos in free agency

You can't discuss the Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl run without discussing Von Miller.

The veteran pass rusher was acquired via trade from the Denver Broncos in a November and recorded nine sacks in 13 games for the Rams across the regular season and postseason.

His two sacks in the Super Bowl proved pivotal in a historic performance by the Rams pass rush, with L.A. recording seven sacks as a team to tie the Broncos record set in the 2015 Super Bowl, the team Miller won his first title with, as well as Super Bowl MVP.

Now, it appears Miller, fresh off his second ring, could be eyeing a return to the place where it all began.

Miller is set to become an unrestricted free agent when free agency begins on March 14, and Miller will have no shortage of suitors after proving to still be a dominant force with the Rams.

After spending the first nine years of his career in Denver, Miller hasn't been secretive about his willingness to go back to Denver this offseason. In fact, it seems it could be his preferred destination based off hints posted to his Instagram account.

After being selected No. 2 overall in the 2011 NFL Draft, Miller was named to eight Pro Bowls and seven All-Pro teams during his time with the Broncos.

He is the franchise's all-time leader in sacks (110.5), and he is the franchise's all-time leader in playoff sacks (6.5) in seven career playoff games with Denver.

Throughout his time with the Rams, Miller often referenced his tenure with the Broncos, making it a point to emphasize that he's playing the remainder of the 2021 season in dedication to his late teammate Demaryius Thomas.

If Miller were to bolt the Rams in free agency, it would have been worth it for both sides, considering the deal paid off in a Super Bowl win.

And it would be hard to fault Miller for wanting to return to the foundation of his Hall of Fame career.

