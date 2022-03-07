Denver Broncos
Von Miller eyeing a return to the Denver Broncos in free agency Von Miller eyeing a return to the Denver Broncos in free agency
Denver Broncos

Von Miller eyeing a return to the Denver Broncos in free agency

1 hour ago

You can't discuss the Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl run without discussing Von Miller.

The veteran pass rusher was acquired via trade from the Denver Broncos in a November and recorded nine sacks in 13 games for the Rams across the regular season and postseason.

His two sacks in the Super Bowl proved pivotal in a historic performance by the Rams pass rush, with L.A. recording seven sacks as a team to tie the Broncos record set in the 2015 Super Bowl, the team Miller won his first title with, as well as Super Bowl MVP.

Now, it appears Miller, fresh off his second ring, could be eyeing a return to the place where it all began.

Miller is set to become an unrestricted free agent when free agency begins on March 14, and Miller will have no shortage of suitors after proving to still be a dominant force with the Rams.

After spending the first nine years of his career in Denver, Miller hasn't been secretive about his willingness to go back to Denver this offseason. In fact, it seems it could be his preferred destination based off hints posted to his Instagram account.

After being selected No. 2 overall in the 2011 NFL Draft, Miller was named to eight Pro Bowls and seven All-Pro teams during his time with the Broncos.

He is the franchise's all-time leader in sacks (110.5), and he is the franchise's all-time leader in playoff sacks (6.5) in seven career playoff games with Denver.

Throughout his time with the Rams, Miller often referenced his tenure with the Broncos, making it a point to emphasize that he's playing the remainder of the 2021 season in dedication to his late teammate Demaryius Thomas.

If Miller were to bolt the Rams in free agency, it would have been worth it for both sides, considering the deal paid off in a Super Bowl win.

And it would be hard to fault Miller for wanting to return to the foundation of his Hall of Fame career.

Get more from Denver Broncos Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
The first Aaron Rodgers domino is about to fall
National Football League

The first Aaron Rodgers domino is about to fall

2 hours ago
NFL odds: Lines on Jameis Winston's next team, from Saints to Steelers
National Football League

NFL odds: Lines on Jameis Winston's next team, from Saints to Steelers

3 days ago
Can Josh McDaniels build Raiders into perennial playoff contender?
National Football League

Can Josh McDaniels build Raiders into perennial playoff contender?

3 days ago
NFL odds: Quarterback Matt Ryan's next team, from Falcons to Steelers
National Football League

NFL odds: Quarterback Matt Ryan's next team, from Falcons to Steelers

5 days ago
Will Lance follow mold of Mahomes, Jackson after sitting a year?
National Football League

Will Lance follow mold of Mahomes, Jackson after sitting a year?

February 27
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesDaytona 500 Event Daytona 500College Basketball Rankings College Basketball RankingsWWE Videos WWE VideosCollege Basketball Highlights College Basketball Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes