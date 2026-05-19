National Football League
Vikings Will Host 2028 NFL Draft at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis-St. Paul
National Football League

Vikings Will Host 2028 NFL Draft at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis-St. Paul

Updated May. 19, 2026 4:02 p.m. ET

The Land of 10,000 Lakes is preparing to welcome the next generation of football stars. In 2028, the NFL Draft will officially head to Minneapolis-St. Paul, turning the Twin Cities into the center of the football world for three unforgettable days.

NFL owners voted Tuesday at the league’s spring meeting to award the 2028 NFL Draft to the Vikings, the team announced. The Twin Cities become the third NFC North market to host one of the league’s marquee events within a five-year span, joining Detroit and Green Bay.

"Minnesota knows how to show up for big moments, and we've seen it firsthand," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said. "This is a market that delivers at the highest level. Working with the Minnesota Vikings and Minnesota Sports and Events, we look forward to bringing the 2028 NFL Draft to this great community, driving positive economic impact throughout the region, and hosting an incredible experience for fans and the next generation of the NFL."

Minnesota previously hosted Super Bowl LII in 2018 and has continued to establish itself as a destination for major sporting events on the national stage.

"For three days, Minnesota will become the center of the football world," co-owner and president Mark Wilf said. "The 2028 NFL Draft will give us an opportunity to showcase not just U.S. Bank Stadium, but the energy, hospitality and pride that define Minneapolis-St. Paul and the entire state and region. We have no doubt the community will deliver a world-class event that is unique to Minnesota."

With the NFL Draft heading to Minnesota, it will join a growing list of cities turning the league’s offseason showcase into a nationwide celebration. Backed by U.S. Bank Stadium and passionate Vikings fans, it will blend spectacle with football tradition.

As things stand, the Vikings are set to hold all seven rounds of their draft picks and should remain active as the host. They will follow the Washington Commanders, who are scheduled to host the 2027 NFL Draft.

By the time the first pick is announced in 2028, the Land of 10,000 Lakes will once again be in the national spotlight, welcoming the football world for a weekend expected to blend tradition, excitement and a uniquely Minnesota atmosphere.

share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2026 NFL Power Rankings: How the Schedule Release Shook Up the League Hierarchy

2026 NFL Power Rankings: How the Schedule Release Shook Up the League Hierarchy

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosINDY 500 INDY 500USA vs Paraguay Watch USA vs ParaguayWatch Indy 500 Watch Indy 500
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes