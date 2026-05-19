Vikings Will Host 2028 NFL Draft at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis-St. Paul

The Land of 10,000 Lakes is preparing to welcome the next generation of football stars. In 2028, the NFL Draft will officially head to Minneapolis-St. Paul, turning the Twin Cities into the center of the football world for three unforgettable days.

NFL owners voted Tuesday at the league’s spring meeting to award the 2028 NFL Draft to the Vikings, the team announced. The Twin Cities become the third NFC North market to host one of the league’s marquee events within a five-year span, joining Detroit and Green Bay.

"Minnesota knows how to show up for big moments, and we've seen it firsthand," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said. "This is a market that delivers at the highest level. Working with the Minnesota Vikings and Minnesota Sports and Events, we look forward to bringing the 2028 NFL Draft to this great community, driving positive economic impact throughout the region, and hosting an incredible experience for fans and the next generation of the NFL."

Minnesota previously hosted Super Bowl LII in 2018 and has continued to establish itself as a destination for major sporting events on the national stage.

"For three days, Minnesota will become the center of the football world," co-owner and president Mark Wilf said. "The 2028 NFL Draft will give us an opportunity to showcase not just U.S. Bank Stadium, but the energy, hospitality and pride that define Minneapolis-St. Paul and the entire state and region. We have no doubt the community will deliver a world-class event that is unique to Minnesota."

With the NFL Draft heading to Minnesota, it will join a growing list of cities turning the league’s offseason showcase into a nationwide celebration. Backed by U.S. Bank Stadium and passionate Vikings fans, it will blend spectacle with football tradition.

As things stand, the Vikings are set to hold all seven rounds of their draft picks and should remain active as the host. They will follow the Washington Commanders, who are scheduled to host the 2027 NFL Draft.

By the time the first pick is announced in 2028, the Land of 10,000 Lakes will once again be in the national spotlight, welcoming the football world for a weekend expected to blend tradition, excitement and a uniquely Minnesota atmosphere.