Vikings reportedly want to re-sign Kirk Cousins but exploring 'all options' at QB

Published Feb. 11, 2024 3:48 p.m. ET

Kirk Cousins is set to hit unrestricted free agency this coming offseason, and though the 35-year-old quarterback is recovering from a torn Achilles, he is still expected to face a robust market with several teams vying for his services.

While the Vikings would like to retain Cousins, they are "examining all options" at quarterback in case his bidding surpasses their budget, NFL Media reported.

The Vikings' Plan B if Cousins proves too pricey includes drafting a quarterback and signing an affordable veteran to serve as a bridge option while the newcomer develops. The 49ers' Sam Darnold, who will be a free agent, is a reported candidate.

Re-signing Cousins, however, is still the Vikings' preferred path, and not just because the three-time Pro Bowler was in the midst of perhaps his best season before being sidelined eight games in. Superstar wideout Justin Jefferson is also up for a contract extension this offseason and is reportedly fond of Cousins. The 2022 Offensive Player of the Year wants answers at the QB position before he signs any deal with the Vikings, NFL Media reported.

Minnesota, which went 7-10 this season, holds the No. 11 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The club has made two playoff appearances in Cousins' six seasons as the starter.  

