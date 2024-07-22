National Football League
Vikings put T.J. Hockenson on PUP list to start camp with star tight end rehabbing from ACL repair
Published Jul. 22, 2024 8:54 p.m. ET

Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson was placed on the physically unable to perform list as expected on Monday for the beginning of training camp, his recovery from a torn ACL and MCL in his right knee not yet complete.

Hockenson was among the 38 players — mostly rookies, quarterbacks and players rehabilitating injuries — who reported on Sunday. The rest of the roster is due on Tuesday. The first practice is Wednesday.

"He's well ahead of schedule from a standpoint of some of the benchmarks throughout his rehab," coach Kevin O'Connell said, noting that the only days Hockenson missed during the offseason training program at team headquarters was to visit his surgeon in Los Angeles.

For now, the sixth-year tight end will use camp to continue to ramp up his activity, with the most likely scenario for Hockenson's 2024 debut still after the season opener on Sept. 8. Allowing his damaged MCL to fully heal, Hockenson waited until Jan. 29 to have his ACL reconstruction surgery. That pushed back the clock on his recovery a bit but ought to improve his overall outlook for the season. 

"When he's ready to go, we want to make sure that everything is done the right way for T.J. because he is such a significant part of our organization moving forward," O'Connell said.

Hockenson, a two-time Pro Bowl pick, had a career-high 960 receiving yards in 15 games last season. He was injured in the Dec. 24 game against Detroit.

Cornerback NaJee Thompson (knee) and running back DeWayne McBride will also be sidelined for the start of camp. McBride received a non-football injury designation. The Vikings have not revealed the nature of his condition.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

