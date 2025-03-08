National Football League
Vikings a 'possibility' to sign Aaron Rodgers amid interest from Giants
National Football League

Vikings a 'possibility' to sign Aaron Rodgers amid interest from Giants

Updated Mar. 8, 2025 6:14 p.m. ET

Is Aaron Rodgers fulfilling his destiny and continuing Brett Favre's career path?

According to FOX Sports NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, the Minnesota Vikings are emerging as a "possibility" to sign Rodgers.

Rodgers, whom the New York Jets announced last month that they're moving on from after two seasons, has also been heavily linked to the New York Giants. Interest in Rodgers from Minnesota's end comes in the wake of the Seattle Seahawks targeting quarterback Sam Darnold — who led the Vikings to a 14-3 season in 2024 — after trading Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders on Friday.

Last season, Rodgers totaled 3,897 passing yards, 28 passing touchdowns, 11 interceptions and a 90.5 passer rating, while completing 63.0% of his passes with the Jets, who went 5-12. It was the now-41-year-old's first full season with the team after suffering a torn Achilles on their first possession of the 2023 season.

Favre, of course, spent the bulk of his Hall of Fame career with the Green Bay Packers (Favre was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons), followed by stints with the Jets and Vikings. That's a similar journey that Rodgers, who took over for Favre in Green Bay, would be continuing if he now went to Minnesota.

Minnesota traded up to select quarterback J.J. McCarthy with the No. 10 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, but he missed his entire rookie season due to a preseason meniscus tear.

