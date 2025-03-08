National Football League
Seahawks shift 'primary focus' to QB Sam Darnold; Interest is 'mutual'
Mar. 8, 2025

After trading Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders on Friday, the Seattle Seahawks have identified their No. 1 target at quarterback: Minnesota Vikings signal-caller Sam Darnold.

Seattle's "primary focus" is signing Darnold, and the interest is mutual, according to FOX Sports' Jordan Schultz.

Darnold is coming off a breakout 2024 season with the Vikings in which he totaled 4,319 passing yards, 35 passing touchdowns, 12 interceptions and a 102.5 passer rating, while completing 66.2% of his passes. He led the Vikings to a 14-3 regular-season record and earned his first career Pro Bowl nod. Minnesota was eliminated in the NFC wild-card round and scored nine points in back-to-back games to end the season on a low note, however.

The Seahawks are coming off a 10-7 season, their first with head coach Mike Macdonald, and have missed the playoffs in back-to-back years. They recently released veteran receiver Tyler Lockett, with star wideout DK Metcalf requesting a trade.

Darnold, who will be 28 at the start of the 2025 season, was the third overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of USC. Seattle would be his fifth NFL team. The Seahawks traded Smith to L.V. for a 2025 third-round pick after the Seahawks couldn't agree to a long-term deal with the 34-year-old, who was entering the final season of a three-year deal. 

