What's Standing in Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy's Way as He Nears NFL Debut Published Aug. 21, 2025 11:43 a.m. ET

EAGAN, Minn. — J.J. McCarthy ran the Minnesota Vikings’ offense through an end-of-game drive starting at the 1-yard line. It was the final drive of practice on Wednesday, and the heat felt much hotter than 85 degrees. Halfway through, McCarthy lost receiver Jordan Addison to an arm injury. That left the young quarterback to work with receivers Lucky Jackson, Thayer Thomas and Jeshaun Jones, among others.

If you haven’t heard of those guys, you’re not alone.

But McCarthy carried on, working his way upfield. Without Justin Jefferson (limited with a hamstring injury). Without Christian Darrisaw (limited due to an ACL injury). Without Jalen Nailor (recovering from a hand injury). And suddenly, without Addison, who had caught back-to-back touchdowns during the red-zone period earlier in practice.

There was a flash of hope: McCarthy completed a beautiful, arcing, 30-yard pass to Aaron Jones along the sideline. But a holding penalty erased the highlight-reel play. And soon after, McCarthy completed a short pass to Thomas and time expired. That was how the last practice before the last preseason game ended.

Late in training camp, J.J. McCarthy is working without some of Minnesota's top offensive playmakers. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

When camp started, there was so much star talent — including head coach/QB-whisperer Kevin O’Connell — that it looked like McCarthy had the coziest situation in the NFL to make his debut. But apparently, I was fooling myself into thinking a cozy situation exists for any NFL quarterback. There will always be adversity.

But that hasn't shaken the young QB’s confidence, perhaps because the end of camp is really just the beginning of the season. Not to mention the beginning of his NFL career after he missed all of his rookie season with a torn meniscus in his right knee.

"[My confidence is] extremely high, highest it's ever been," McCarthy said after Wednesday’s practice. "Just looking at the guys around me and the coaching staff — that gives me all the confidence in the world to go out there knowing I’ve got them at my back."

The Vikings’ stars might not be back on the field yet, but McCarthy is getting support in other ways.

After nearly taking a safety in his own end zone late in practice on a QB hit by Pro Bowl edge rusher Jonathan Greenard, McCarthy got the team off the 1-yard line with a checkdown to backup running back Jordan Mason. Even though the drive stalled a few plays later, the offense avoided a major negative play. Then McCarthy found O’Connell, who looked to offer a few coaching points. Then quarterbacks coach Josh McCown walked over. And finally, Justin Jefferson joined the chat.

That’s a darn good brain trust.

"Very intelligent minds, great leaders, all three of them right there," McCarthy said. "And just being able to pick their brains every single day and hear their perspective on every single rep, it's extremely valuable. Extremely."

After resuscitating the career of Sam Darnold last season, Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell (left) has a new pupil in quarterback J.J. McCarthy (right). (Photo by Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

At the beginning of training camp, O’Connell spoke about the importance of avoiding the "hard downs" for his young QB. Those are fourth- and third-and-long, where McCarthy would face a clear passing situation. It feels notable that, by the end of camp, he's had to face those hard downs without a number of the stars who will likely prove most important to this offense.

There’s clear optimism that Darrisaw, Jefferson and maybe even Nailor will be back for Week 1. But Addison will miss three weeks for violating the league's substance abuse policy. And perhaps that’s why the Vikings are exploring the trade market for help at receiver, per multiple reports.

"I have no concern at all," McCarthy said about the team’s receiver depth. "Absolutely love our room. But you know, at the end of the day, I trust KO [O’Connell] and [GM] Kwesi [Adofo-Mensah] to make the right decision."

There’s little doubt that the Vikings' defense will be impressive, with ultra-aggressive coordinator Brian Flores again calling the shots. Edges Dallas Turner and Greenard were outstanding in Wednesday’s scrimmage — and Greenard has been for the entirety of camp. But even on that side of the ball, the Vikings are managing injuries to safety Harrison Smith, edge Andrew Van Ginkel, linebacker Blake Cashman and cornerback Jeff Okudah (who left Wednesday’s practice).

And even if the Vikings get all their stars back on the field for their season-opener against the Bears on Sept. 8, the offense hasn't had the preferred amount of practice time, particularly in O’Connell’s complicated, timing-based scheme.

"He’s still trying to figure out the offense and trying to figure out me not being in that role," Jefferson said of McCarthy. "At least if I’m not going to be in that role at that time, I’m going to be the one that’s talking with him on the side … just so we can be on that same page.

"[But] It’s difficult to just sit here and talk and [then] go out there and be on the same page. It’s not going to be the same. That repetition is what really matters."

For McCarthy, Jefferson and the Vikings, those repetitions need to come soon.

Before joining FOX Sports as an NFL reporter and columnist, Henry McKenna spent seven years covering the Patriots for USA TODAY Sports Media Group and Boston Globe Media. Follow him on Twitter at @henrycmckenna .

