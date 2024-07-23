Vikings agree to 4-year extension with LT Christian Darrisaw, contract runs through 2029
The Minnesota Vikings agreed to a four-year extension Tuesday with left tackle Christian Darrisaw, their latest big-money deal for a core player.
Darrisaw, the 23rd overall pick in the 2021 draft out of Virginia Tech, will be under contract through the 2029 season on a $113 million deal, $77 million guaranteed. He has two years remaining on his rookie deal.
According to Pro Football Focus, Darrisaw posted the third-highest pass block grade among offensive linemen who played at least 50% of offensive snaps in 2023. He was the second-highest graded offensive tackle overall in 2022 by PFF behind Trent Williams of the San Francisco 49ers.
The Vikings hold their first full practice on Wednesday.
The Vikings also signed cornerback Duke Shelley on Tuesday for depth at a position that was impacted by the death of rookie Khyree Jackson.
Shelley is a sixth-year veteran who played for the Vikings in 2022 with 31 tackles, an interception and eight passes defensed in 11 games. He played last season with the Los Angeles Rams.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
