Veteran QB Mitchell Trubisky signs two-year contract to rejoin Buffalo Bills in backup role
Updated Mar. 7, 2024 6:05 p.m. ET

Veteran quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is returning to Buffalo to reprise his role as Josh Allen's backup after signing a two-year contract with the Bills on Thursday.

The player selected No. 2 overall in the 2017 draft rejoins the Bills after failing to reestablish himself as a starter during two rocky seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Trubisky was cut by Pittsburgh last month after going 2-5 — including 0-2 last season — in 12 overall appearances and eventually losing the backup job to Mason Rudolph.

The Bills continue to believe in Trubisky, who, at 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds, has the size and mobility to oversee a similar offensive scheme as Allen. Trubisky spent the 2021 season with Buffalo, where he was limited to mop-up duty by completing six of eight pass attempts for 43 yards and an interception in six appearances.

Buffalo has an opening at the backup spot with Kyle Allen eligible to become an unrestricted free agent next week after completing his two-year contract.

Trubisky signed with Buffalo in a bid to kickstart his career after four inconsistent seasons in Chicago, where he led the Bears to two playoff appearances, both losses, and set franchise records for a rookie quarterback with 196 completions and 2,193 yards passing.

He finished 29-21 in failing to play up to the expectations the Bears placed in making the North Carolina product the first quarterback selected in the 2017 draft.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

