Updated list of San Francisco 49ers 2025 NFL Draft picks entering draft week
Updated list of San Francisco 49ers 2025 NFL Draft picks entering draft week

Published Apr. 22, 2025 12:26 p.m. ET

The 2025 NFL Draft week is here! Check out the complete list of NFL Draft picks for the San Francisco 49ers below:

How many picks do the San Francisco 49ers have in the 2025 NFL Draft?

The San Francisco 49ers have 11 draft picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. Check out each pick in each round below.

San Francisco 49ers 2025 NFL Draft Picks

  • Round 1: Pick 11 (11 overall)
  • Round 2: Pick 11 (43 overall)
  • Round 3: Pick 11 (75 overall)
  • Round 3: Pick 36 (100 overall)
  • Round 4: Pick 11 (113 overall)
  • Round 4: Pick 36 (138 overall)
  • Round 5: Pick 9 (147 overall)
  • Round 5: Pick 24 (160 overall)
  • Round 7: Pick 11 (227 overall)
  • Round 7: Pick 33 (249 overall)
  • Round 7: Pick 36 (252 overall)

Who will the 49ers select in the NFL Draft?

In our latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft by Joel Klatt, the San Francisco 49ers select Michigan CB Will Johnson in the first round. For more, check out the complete mock draft.

