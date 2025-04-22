National Football League
Updated list of Miami Dolphins 2025 NFL Draft picks entering draft week
Published Apr. 22, 2025 3:36 p.m. ET
The 2025 NFL Draft week is here! Check out the complete list of NFL Draft picks for the Miami Dolphins here:
How many picks do the Miami Dolphins have in the 2025 NFL Draft?
The Miami Dolphins have 10 draft picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. Check out each pick in each round below.
Miami Dolphins 2025 NFL Draft Picks
- Round 1: Pick 13 (13 overall)
- Round 2: Pick 16 (48 overall)
- Round 3: Pick 34 (98 overall)
- Round 4: Pick 14 (116 overall)
- Round 4: Pick 33 (135 overall)
- Round 5: Pick 13 (150 overall)
- Round 5: Pick 19 (155 overall)
- Round 7: Pick 8 (224 overall)
- Round 7: Pick 15 (231 overall)
- Round 7: Pick 37 (253 overall)
Miami Dolphins Mock Draft
In our latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft by Joel Klatt, the Dolphins select Georgia edge rusher Mykel Williams in the first round. For more, check out the complete mock draft.
