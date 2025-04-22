National Football League Updated list of Kansas City Chiefs 2025 NFL Draft picks entering draft week Published Apr. 22, 2025 12:06 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 NFL Draft week is here! Check out the complete list of NFL Draft picks for the Kansas City Chiefs as well as who they might select below:

How many picks do the Kansas City Chiefs have in the 2025 NFL Draft?

The Kansas City Chiefs have eight draft picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. Check out each pick in each round below.

Kansas City Chiefs 2025 NFL Draft Picks

Round 1: Pick 31 (31 overall)

Round 2: Pick 31 (63 overall)

Round 3: Pick 2 (66 overall)

Round 3: Pick 31 (95 overall)

Round 4: Pick 31 (133 overall)

Round 7: Pick 10 (226 overall)

Round 7: Pick 35 (251 overall)

Round 7: Pick 41 (257 overall)

Who will the Chiefs select in the NFL Draft?

In our latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft by Joel Klatt, the Chiefs select Oregon OT Josh Conerly Jr. in the first round. For more, check out the complete mock draft.

