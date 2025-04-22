National Football League Updated list of Dallas Cowboys 2025 NFL Draft picks entering draft week Updated Apr. 22, 2025 11:55 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 NFL Draft week is here! Check out the complete list of NFL Draft picks for the Dallas Cowboys below:

How many picks do the Dallas Cowboys have in the 2025 NFL Draft?

The Dallas Cowboys have 10 draft picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. Check out each pick in each round below.

Dallas Cowboys 2025 NFL Draft Picks

Round 1: Pick 12 (12 overall)

Round 2: Pick 12 (44 overall)

Round 3: Pick 12 (76 overall)

Round 5: Pick 12 (149 overall)

Round 5: Pick 38 (174 overall)

Round 6: Pick 28 (204 overall)

Round 6: Pick 35 (211 overall)

Round 7: Pick 1 (217 overall)

Round 7: Pick 23 (239 overall)

Round 7: Pick 31 (247 overall)

Who will the Cowboys select in the NFL Draft?

In our latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft by Joel Klatt, the Cowboys select Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan in the first round. For more, check out the complete mock draft .

