National Football League Updated list of Atlanta Falcons 2025 NFL Draft picks entering draft week Published Apr. 22, 2025 3:36 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 NFL Draft week is here! Check out the complete list of NFL Draft picks for the Atlanta Falcons here:

How many picks do the Atlanta Falcons have in the 2025 NFL Draft?

The Atlanta Falcons have five draft picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. Check out each pick in each round below.

Is Cam Ward, Ashton Jeanty or Shedeur Sanders the draft's biggest game-changer? | The Facility

ADVERTISEMENT

Atlanta Falcons 2025 NFL Draft Picks

Round 1: Pick 15 (15 overall)

Round 2: Pick 14 (46 overall)

Round 4: Pick 16 (118 overall)

Round 7: Pick 2 (218 overall)

Round 7: Pick 26 (242 overall)

Atlanta Falcons Mock Draft

In our latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft by Joel Klatt, the Falcons select Marshall edge rusher Mike Green in the first round. For more, check out the complete mock draft .

share

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more