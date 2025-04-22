National Football League Updated list of Arizona Cardinals 2025 NFL Draft picks entering draft week Published Apr. 22, 2025 3:34 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 NFL Draft week is here! Check out the complete list of NFL Draft picks for the Arizona Cardinals here:

How many picks do the Arizona Cardinals have in the 2025 NFL Draft?

The Arizona Cardinals have six draft picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. Check out each pick in each round below.

Arizona Cardinals 2025 NFL Draft Picks

Round 1: Pick 16 (16 overall)

Round 2: Pick 15 (47 overall)

Round 3: Pick 14 (78 overall)

Round 4: Pick 13 (115 overall)

Round 5: Pick 16 (152 overall)

Round 7: Pick 9 (225 overall)

Arizona Cardinals Mock Draft

In our latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft by Joel Klatt, the Cardinals select Texas CB Jahdae Barron in the first round. For more, check out the complete mock draft .

