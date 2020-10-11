Update: NFL Reschedules More Games

National Football League
1 hour ago

The New England Patriots' game against the Denver Broncos, originally postponed one day to Monday, has been pushed back even further.

The Patriots had to shut down their facility on Sunday morning following news that a new Patriots player tested positive for COVID-19 in Saturday's round of testing.

As a result, the NFL announced that both the Patriots and Broncos will now have a Week 5 bye, with further details on how the schedules for various teams were impacted.

Friday's round of testing showed zero positive tests, allowing New England to practice on Saturday, prior to Sunday's shutdown. The shutdown marks the third closure for the Patriots in the last 10 days. 

Broncos star running back Melvin Gordon, who practiced all week, voiced his displeasure on Twitter following the postponement.

Meanwhile, the Tennessee Titans also shut down their facility Sunday after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

Their game against the Buffalo Bills, which was already rescheduled from Sunday afternoon to Tuesday, is now in jeopardy.

Aside from the Patriots and Titans, no other team reported a positive test in the latest round of testing, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

This is a developing story that will continue to be updated as information comes in.

