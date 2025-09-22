National Football League
Undefeated NFL teams 2025: 6 unbeaten teams heading into Week 4

Published Sep. 22, 2025 10:02 a.m. ET

Three weeks in, and the NFL’s early contenders are beginning to separate from the pack. Six teams emerged from Week 3 undefeated, the most to start 3-0 since 2020, and each is riding a wave of momentum heading into the heart of the season. It’s too early to talk Super Bowl, but not too early to take notice. Here’s a look at all six 3-0 teams, and how they got here:

Undefeated NFL Teams

1. Philadelphia Eagles

  • 24-20 over Dallas
  • 20-17 over Kansas City
  • 33-26 over Los Angeles Rams

2. Buffalo Bills

  • 41-40 over Baltimore
  • 30-10 over New York Jets
  • 31-21 over Miami

3. Los Angeles Chargers

  • 27-21 over Kansas City
  • 20-9 over Las Vegas
  • 23-20 over Denver
Best NFC & AFC Unbeaten Teams, Which Undefeated Team Will Lose First? | FOX NFL Sunday

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

  • 23-20 over Atlanta
  • 20-19 over Houston
  • 29-27 over New York Jets

5. San Francisco 49ers

  • 17-13 over Seattle
  • 26-21 over New Orleans
  • 16-15 over Arizona

6. Indianapolis Colts

  • 33-8 over Miami
  • 29-28 over Denver
  • 41-20 over Tennessee
