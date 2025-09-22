National Football League
National Football League
Undefeated NFL teams 2025: 6 unbeaten teams heading into Week 4
Published Sep. 22, 2025 10:02 a.m. ET
Three weeks in, and the NFL’s early contenders are beginning to separate from the pack. Six teams emerged from Week 3 undefeated, the most to start 3-0 since 2020, and each is riding a wave of momentum heading into the heart of the season. It’s too early to talk Super Bowl, but not too early to take notice. Here’s a look at all six 3-0 teams, and how they got here:
Undefeated NFL Teams
- 24-20 over Dallas
- 20-17 over Kansas City
- 33-26 over Los Angeles Rams
- 41-40 over Baltimore
- 30-10 over New York Jets
- 31-21 over Miami
- 27-21 over Kansas City
- 20-9 over Las Vegas
- 23-20 over Denver
Best NFC & AFC Unbeaten Teams, Which Undefeated Team Will Lose First? | FOX NFL Sunday
- 23-20 over Atlanta
- 20-19 over Houston
- 29-27 over New York Jets
- 17-13 over Seattle
- 26-21 over New Orleans
- 16-15 over Arizona
- 33-8 over Miami
- 29-28 over Denver
- 41-20 over Tennessee
