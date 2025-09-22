National Football League Undefeated NFL teams 2025: 6 unbeaten teams heading into Week 4 Published Sep. 22, 2025 10:02 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Three weeks in, and the NFL’s early contenders are beginning to separate from the pack. Six teams emerged from Week 3 undefeated, the most to start 3-0 since 2020, and each is riding a wave of momentum heading into the heart of the season. It’s too early to talk Super Bowl, but not too early to take notice. Here’s a look at all six 3-0 teams, and how they got here:

Undefeated NFL Teams

1. Philadelphia Eagles

24-20 over Dallas

20-17 over Kansas City

33-26 over Los Angeles Rams

2. Buffalo Bills

41-40 over Baltimore

30-10 over New York Jets

31-21 over Miami

3. Los Angeles Chargers

27-21 over Kansas City

20-9 over Las Vegas

23-20 over Denver

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

23-20 over Atlanta

20-19 over Houston

29-27 over New York Jets

5. San Francisco 49ers

17-13 over Seattle

26-21 over New Orleans

16-15 over Arizona

6. Indianapolis Colts

33-8 over Miami

29-28 over Denver

41-20 over Tennessee

