Undefeated NFL teams 2024: Bills, Steelers among unbeatens after Week 3

Through three weeks of the NFL season, only five teams remain undefeated.

Starting 3-0 is hardly a guarantee of postseason success, but it certainly doesn't hurt, and these five teams have given themselves an early leg up on the competition.

Here they are, listed in order of Super Bowl odds (per DraftKings).

Kansas City Chiefs (+450)

The two-time defending Super Bowl champions aren't winning pretty, but they're winning all the same. The Chiefs beat the Ravens by seven, the Bengals by one, and the Falcons by five. Some teams just know how to win.

Buffalo Bills (+850)

Josh Allen and the Bills have look progressively better every week. They started by squeaking past the Cardinals in Week 1, then dismantled the Dolphins in Week 2. Then, on Monday night, they ran out to a 34-3 halftime lead over Jacksonville before cruising to a 47-10 victory. Allen passed for 263 yards and four touchdowns — and is the early front-runner for MVP, per Draftkings, at +200.

Minnesota Vikings (+2500)

The Sam Darnold era has been good for the Vikings, who have beaten their three opponents — the Giants, 49ers and Texans — by an average margin of 18.3 points.

Pittsburgh Steelers (+3500)

The Steelers have thrived with Justin Fields at QB, but also with a defense that has throttled its opponents, allowing just 8.7 points per game. They've beaten the Falcons, who just took Kansas City to the wire, the Broncos, and the Chargers, who were 2-0 entering their matchup.

Seattle Seahawks (+4000)

The Seahawks have perhaps benefited from an easy schedule to start the season, having beaten the Broncos, Patriots and a Dolphins team playing without star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

