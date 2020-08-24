National Football League Uncomfortable Conversations 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

National Football League Commissioner Roger Goodell this week joined Speak for Yourself co-host Emmanuel Acho on Acho's digital series Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man.

In the sit-down conversation, Commissioner Goodell and Acho touch on a range of subjects, but focused mainly on the polarizing topic of Colin Kaepernick, and subsequently other NFL players deciding to peacefully protest during the national anthem.

First, Commissioner Goodell gave an inside look as to why he felt it was important to engage in a dialogue with Acho on the controversial topic, and why confronting difficult topics is important.

"You really don't learn until you're uncomfortable."

Growing up as kid in Washington D.C. in the '60s during the height of the civil rights era and the Vietnam War, Commissioner Goodell shared his early experiences with politically divisive movements.

The commissioner also shed light on the activism of his father, Charles Goodell, who marched with Coretta Scott King at a Vietnam War rally.

When asked what he wishes he knew back in 2016 during Kaepernick's peaceful protest that he knows now, Commissioner Goodell admitted he wasn't fully aware of what was going on in different neighborhoods across the country.

"I didn't know what was going on in the communities. And when I had the chance to sit with our players ⁠— I never had the chance to sit with Kap but I talked with Kenny Stills a lot. Eric Reid, Malcolm Jenkins, Anquan Boldin. So many other players ⁠— that, you know, some of them sacrificed a great deal."

Acho then asked the commissioner what he'd say to Kaepernick now, if given the opportunity.

"The first thing I'd say is: I wish we had listened earlier, Kap, to what you were kneeling about and what you were trying to bring attention to."

Commissioner Goodell also emphasized that the demonstrations during the national anthem weren't about disrespecting the American flag or the military.

"It is not about the flag. The message here ... what our players are doing, is being mischaracterized. These are not people who are unpatriotic. They're not disloyal. They're not against our military."

Experiencing and witnessing acts of police brutality or domestic violence plays an enormous role in the understanding of what players are striving to change, Commissioner Goodell said.

Having heard about but never having had those experiences himself, the commissioner explained how he sought out avenues to better understand.

"You go talk to a parent who's lost their child because of police brutality. It's better than hearing. You feel it. You know it and you see it and when that happens, it's really powerful."

Acho and Marcellus Wiley discussed Part 1 of the conversation on Monday's episode of Speak for Yourself, and what the next steps are.

Part 2 of Commissioner Goodell's interview on Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man, where Acho asks the commissioner if he plans to support players that choose to peacefully protest this season, releases Monday at 7 p.m. ET.

Get more from National Football League Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.

in this topic National Football League