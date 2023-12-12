Tyreek Hill (ankle) day-to-day; Dolphins C Connor Williams out for season
Star Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is day-to-day after suffering an ankle injury in Miami's loss to the Tennessee Titans on Monday night, head coach Mike McDaniel said.
Hill left the game late in the first quarter after twisting his ankle in a tackle by Titans wide receiver Sean Murphy-Bunting. He eventually reentered in the second half but did not participate in the Dolphins' final drive, which was ultimately unsuccessful.
Dolphins starting center Connor Williams is also out for the season with a torn ACL, McDaniel announced, a huge blow to Miami's offensive line.
Hill said after Monday's game that he has been dealing with nagging ankle injuries all season and was in a lot of pain after his latest injury — but he had to return after his wife texted him to "get your ass back in there."
McDaniel said Tuesday that Hill's ankle also initially stiffened up after the injury before loosening later in the game, allowing him to return.
Hill is the NFL's receiving yards leader by a wide margin with 1,542 yards on 97 catches. His stated goal this year is to become the first NFL player to have over 2,000 receiving yards in a single season, but he needs massive performances over the Dolphins' final three games to accomplish that feat.
