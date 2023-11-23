National Football League
Two-time Super Bowl champion Harald Hasselbach dies at age 56 after fighting cancer
Two-time Super Bowl champion Harald Hasselbach dies at age 56 after fighting cancer

Published Nov. 23, 2023 6:15 p.m. ET

Harald Hasselbach, a defensive lineman for the Denver Broncos during the team's back-to-back Super Bowl championships in the late 1990s, has died at age 56.

The Broncos announced Hasselbach's death on Thursday, citing family. Hasselbach's family said he died at home in the Denver area after a six-month fight with cancer.

Hasselback began his career with the Calgary Stampeders of the Canadian Football League. He's one of 10 players to win a Grey Cup and a Super Bowl.

Hasselbach never missed a game during his seven seasons with the Broncos between 1994 and 2000, getting 154 tackles, 17 1/2 sacks and four forced fumbles.

He started 29 regular-season games and three playoff games, including the Broncos' win over the Atlanta Falcons in the Super Bowl following the 1998 season.

His seven seasons in the NFL followed a four-year career with the Stampeders, where he was a CFL All-Star.

A native of the Netherlands, Hasselbach played at the University of Washington after growing up in Vancouver, British Columbia.

He is survived by his wife, four children and four grandchildren.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

