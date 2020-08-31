National Football League Tua Talks: Episode 5 – Faith & Family 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Tua Tagovailoa might have spent his college career playing for Nick Saban – but he's spent his entire career playing for God.

And even after his devastating hip injury, Tua's faith wasn't shaken.

In Episode 5 of Tua Talks, an 8-part miniseries leading up to the premiere of TUA (Sept. 6 on FOX), fans get an in-depth look at the faith that has guided Tagovailoa and his family to this point in the young superstar's career.

And as Tua explains, he's not going to the NFL alone.

"All glory goes to God at the end of the day, but it was only possible that I'm here because of all of you guys," said Tagovailoa to his family before the 2020 NFL Draft.

"As far as the Samoan culture, it's about respect. It's about love. It's about loyalty. But I would say the biggest thing is family. When one is successful, everyone is successful. You carry the weight of everyone."

Tagovailoa was raised in Hawaii and went to high school in Honolulu, and he and his family spent as much time together as possible, sharing meals and going to church on a weekly basis.

And on NFL Draft night, his father, Galu Tagovailoa, thanked his son for continuing to make their family traditions possible as Tua heads to Miami.

"It would be impossible for us to move out here if you didn't put it in your heart that you're gonna work hard and put us where we are at now. So thank you, son. Thank you for everything."

Tua does give his family one quick piece of advice, however, considering his arrival in the NFL will change all of their lives, after he signed a healthy rookie deal.

"Don't let this success get to us. The fame and success – that's not who we are. We got to where we are because not only one another, but because of our faith we have in God."





