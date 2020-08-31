National Football League
Tua Talks: Episode 5 – Faith & Family
National Football League

Tua Talks: Episode 5 – Faith & Family

4 hours ago

Tua Tagovailoa might have spent his college career playing for Nick Saban – but he's spent his entire career playing for God.

And even after his devastating hip injury, Tua's faith wasn't shaken.

In Episode 5 of Tua Talks, an 8-part miniseries leading up to the premiere of TUA (Sept. 6 on FOX), fans get an in-depth look at the faith that has guided Tagovailoa and his family to this point in the young superstar's career. 

And as Tua explains, he's not going to the NFL alone. 

"All glory goes to God at the end of the day, but it was only possible that I'm here because of all of you guys," said Tagovailoa to his family before the 2020 NFL Draft. 

"As far as the Samoan culture, it's about respect. It's about love. It's about loyalty. But I would say the biggest thing is family. When one is successful, everyone is successful. You carry the weight of everyone."

Tagovailoa was raised in Hawaii and went to high school in Honolulu, and he and his family spent as much time together as possible, sharing meals and going to church on a weekly basis.

And on NFL Draft night, his father, Galu Tagovailoa, thanked his son for continuing to make their family traditions possible as Tua heads to Miami.

"It would be impossible for us to move out here if you didn't put it in your heart that you're gonna work hard and put us where we are at now. So thank you, son. Thank you for everything." 

Tua does give his family one quick piece of advice, however, considering his arrival in the NFL will change all of their lives, after he signed a healthy rookie deal.

"Don't let this success get to us. The fame and success – that's not who we are. We got to where we are because not only one another, but because of our faith we have in God."

Check out Episode 5 in its entirety below:

Check back on Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET for Episode 6!

Get more from National Football League Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
National Football League

NFL Ultimate Fan Bracket – Sweet 16 Recap

NFL Ultimate Fan Bracket – Sweet 16 Recap
Upsets were aplenty in the Sweet 16 of the FOX Sports NFL Ultimate Fan Bracket! Now, it's on to the Elite 8.
1 hour ago
National Football League

Jaguars Release Fournette

Jaguars Release Fournette
The Jaguars made a huge splash on Monday by waiving their leading rusher and No. 4 pick from 2017, Leonard Fournette.
4 hours ago
National Football League

Where Does Big Ben Fit In?

Where Does Big Ben Fit In?
Ben Roethlisberger last took the field nearly a year ago. Now, he's set to return to a very different AFC North landscape.
2 days ago
Major League Baseball

Sports World Mourns Chadwick Boseman

Sports World Mourns Chadwick Boseman
The acclaimed actor, who portrayed Jackie Robinson and Black Panther, died at 43 years old on Jackie Robinson Day.
2 days ago
Cam Newton

Cam Newton Embraces The 'Patriot Way'

Cam Newton Embraces The 'Patriot Way'
It appears that Cam Newton is thriving while putting the team's needs ahead of his own in New England, Martin Rogers writes.
2 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX DeportesRegional Sports Networks