Trey Hendrickson Next Team Odds: Star DE Still Without Extension

Published Jul. 21, 2025 3:20 p.m. ET

With their star pass-rusher seeking a new contract, is it possible the Cincinnati Bengals might be looking to part ways with Trey Hendrickson?

Hendrickson, who led the NFL with 17.5 sacks last season, requested a trade in March and skipped the Bengals' mandatory minicamp in June. 

Where might he take his first snap next season?

Let's look at the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of July 21.

Trey Hendrickson next team odds

Bengals: -400 (bet $40 to win $12.50 total)
Cardinals: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)
Eagles: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Titans: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)
Chargers: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)
Commanders: +1700 (bet $10 to win $180 total)
49ers: +1700 (bet $10 to win $180 total)
Patriots: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)
Raiders: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)
Rams: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Despite the recent contract dispute, the Bengals are still atop the oddsboard.

Hendrickson, 30, is entering the final year of his deal as one of the league's top pass-rushers, tallying 35 sacks in the past two seasons combined. Following a stellar 2024 campaign, Hendrickson received his fourth Pro Bowl selection and earned his first All-Pro nod.

However, the franchise has yet to extend its star defender, and Hendrickson has been absent from Bengals activities.

Bengals owner Mike Brown said Monday that he is optimistic a new deal will be finalized.

"I think it'll get done," Brown told reporters.

This offseason, the Bengals re-signed star receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to substantial contracts, and selected Texas A&M defensive end Shemar Stewart with the No. 17 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Cincy is also in a contract dispute with Stewart.

Sitting second on the board are the Cardinals, who recently acquired pass-rusher Josh Sweat from Philadelphia. Arizona had 41 sacks last season, tied for 13th-most in the NFL.

Third on the board are the reigning Super Bowl champion Eagles, who will enter the 2025 campaign missing a handful of defensive weapons from their championship run, including Sweat, Milton Williams, Darius Slay and C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

