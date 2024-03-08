National Football League Travis Kelce talks visiting Taylor Swift in Australia, confuses Yoko Ono with Apolo Ohno Updated Mar. 8, 2024 3:25 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Star Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had a very characteristic response to comparisons between his relationship with Taylor Swift and that of Beatles frontman John Lennon and his second wife Yoko Ono, which many have attributed as a factor of the legendary band's 1970 breakup.

When Travis' brother, recently retired Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, playfully ribbed Travis about his recent trip to visit Swift during her concert tour in Australia by comparing him to Ono, Travis promptly confused her with former Olympic speed skater Apolo Anton Ohno.

"Wasn't that a speed skater?" Travis asked, prompting Jason to double over in laughter at his brother's mix-up.

"Oh my god, that's f---ing hilarious," Jason said once he regained composure.

As for his time with Swift, Travis said there is "a lot of false media out there" about his relationship with a music megastar. He did not clarify what he was referring to, but there has been a non-stop flood of rumors, from an impending engagement to an impending breakup and everything in between.

Travis also touched on the aerial photos of him and Swift visiting the Sydney zoo that emerged on local news outlets.

"They helicoptered us — well, not us, Taylor," Travis said. "This is all because Taylor is the biggest, and the best, thing possible."

Both Travis Kelce and Swift, and those around them, have repeatedly publicly insisted that their relationship has not negatively impacted their respective careers despite speculation to the contrary. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid reiterated to FOX Sports' Emmanuel Acho on "SPEAK" Thursday that he never worried that Swift would be a negative distraction for Kelce on or off the field.

Did Andy Reid talk to Travis Kelce about Taylor Swift?

"The Taylor Swift thing was all positive," Reid said. "There's nothing negative about that at all. I think she actually enjoyed not having to be the center of attention and being able to come to the game and be a fan. I've joked about this before, but she went and made the offensive linemen these Pop-Tarts. She just knew how kind of to get in with the guys, and that's all it took. She's great, Travis is great, I'm happy that they're happy. That's the most important thing."

