National Football League
Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift Attend Nebraska-Cincinnati After Engagement
National Football League

Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift Attend Nebraska-Cincinnati After Engagement

Updated Aug. 29, 2025 1:07 a.m. ET

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were seen in public for the first time since announcing their engagement this week when the Chiefs tight end and Grammy-winning singer attended the Nebraska-Cincinnati game at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday night.

Kelce, who played college football for Cincinnati, spent plenty of time on the field during warm-ups in a red-and-white striped sweater before retreating to a suite for the game. He was joined there by Swift and several others shortly before kickoff.

In a five-photo joint post on Instagram on Tuesday, Kelce and Swift revealed their engagement after a courtship that lasted for about two years. The Chiefs did not make Kelce available to reporters this week, and Swift publicist Tree Paine only confirmed that the engagement ring was an old mine brilliant-cut diamond from Kindred Lubeck.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chiefs are preparing to play their season-opener against the Chargers next Friday night in São Paulo, Brazil.

One of Kelce's best friends, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was also on hand for the game, perhaps to take in the sight of another No. 15 wearing red and white. Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola has been compared to the three-time Super Bowl MVP ever since taking over in Lincoln, not only because they look similar but because they also were the same jersey.

Others on hand included Kelce's older brother, Jason Kelce, the retired Philadelphia Eagles center who now works in TV and co-hosts the popular "New Heights" podcast with Travis, and Chiefs safety Bryan Cook. All of them attended Cincinnati.

There were no doubt plenty of supporters for the Huskers, though. Chiefs defensive backs coach Dave Merritt's son, Dawson, is a linebacker for Nebraska, while defensive line coach Terry Bradden helped Kansas City to reach five Super Bowls.

Reporting by The Associated Press. 
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
Kansas City Chiefs
Travis Kelce
What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 NFL Roster Cuts: Who Were The Top Players Released?

2025 NFL Roster Cuts: Who Were The Top Players Released?

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes