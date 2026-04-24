National Football League
National Football League
Topps NOW Captures Top NFL Draft Picks' First Autographs as Pros
Updated Apr. 24, 2026 10:16 p.m. ET
Topps captured the first autograph of the top picks from Round 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday night.
It all took 90 seconds. From the time a player was drafted and met commissioner Roger Goodell, a card was created with that moment and ready for the top prospects to sign. The exception to this process was Raiders QB Fernando Mendoza, whose moment was captured from his home in South Florida.
These cards with the transcription "My 1st NFL auto!" will be one of one.
Fernando Mendoza
David Bailey
Jeremiyah Love
Carnell Tate
Arvell Reese
Sonny Styles
Jordyn Tyson
Ty Simpson
Rueben Bain Jr.
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recommended
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Best NFL Betting Sites: Top Sportsbook Apps (2026)
2026 NFL Draft: 10 Teams That Can Become Instant Contenders
NFL Draft: The Best Player Taken at All 32 1st-Round Picks Since 2000
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Best Super Bowl Betting Sites & Sportsbook Promos
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's Best Bet, Prediction for NFL Draft Round 1
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2026 NFL Draft Betting Report: Lack of Information Creates Chaos for Books
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Item 1 of 3