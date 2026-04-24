Topps NOW Captures Top NFL Draft Picks' First Autographs as Pros

Topps captured the first autograph of the top picks from Round 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

It all took 90 seconds. From the time a player was drafted and met commissioner Roger Goodell, a card was created with that moment and ready for the top prospects to sign. The exception to this process was Raiders QB Fernando Mendoza, whose moment was captured from his home in South Florida.

These cards with the transcription "My 1st NFL auto!" will be one of one.

Fernando Mendoza

David Bailey

Jeremiyah Love

Carnell Tate

Arvell Reese

Sonny Styles

Jordyn Tyson

Ty Simpson

Rueben Bain Jr.