Top Plays: Divisional Sunday

NFL Sunday is here!

The first day of the divisional round passed with the Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills punching their tickets to the NFC and AFC Championship games.

And now, it's time to find out who each team will face next Sunday for a trip to the Super Bowl.

The upstart Cleveland Browns take on the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, followed by a battle between two future Hall of Fame quarterbacks when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face the New Orleans Saints.

Here are the top plays from Sunday's divisional round matchups.

BROWNS VS. CHIEFS

Mahomes strikes first

Dec. 27 was the last time that Chiefs' superstar quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, took the field, and he made up for lost time early in the Chiefs first drive.

Mahomes led a 10-play, 75-yard yard drive for the Chiefs that resulted in him scoring on a 1-yard rushing touchdown.

Chiefs flex their muscle

The Chiefs made it look easy on their first drive of the game, and they picked up right where they left off with their following possesion.

First, wide receiver Mecole Hardman took this pass from Mahomes 42 yards, showing off the speed that makes the Chiefs offense so hard to guard.

The drive was then capped off with a 20-yard touchdown reception from All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce to give the Chiefs a 13-3 lead.

The Kelce touchdown was indicative of the dominance he has displayed all season, and social media loved the incredible route-running and effort to get into the end zone.

A big-time stop

The Cleveland Browns were driving before the half and in position to score their first touchdown.

But a fumble by Rashard Higgins at the 1-yard line led to a touchback in favor of the Chiefs.

The momentum shifting play immediately became the topic of conversation on social media, with viewers debating the rule of a fumble in the end zone being a touchback, as well as the nature of the hit on Higgins.

