Patrick Mahomes headlines the top 10 players in the NFL, according to Nick Wright

Ahead of the 2021 NFL season officially kicking off, NFL Network's annual list of the league's top 100 players is beginning to crystallize.

Only 10 players remain from the "Top 100 Players of 2021" list, though the order of the players has yet to be revealed.

While there are some no-brainers among the top 10, Nick Wright of "First Things First" had his quibbles with the list.

In his top 10, Wright bumped T.J. Watt, Josh Allen and Davante Adams, replacing each of them with a player he thinks holds a special distinction heading into the new season.

"Here are your top 10 players in the NFL," Wright said. "They are all the best at something."

10. Tom Brady, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2020 stats: 11-5 record, 65.7% completion percentage, 4,633 passing yards, 40 passing touchdowns, 12 interceptions, 102.2 passer rating

Wright's distinction: Best leader

Wright's thoughts: "He's the best leader in the NFL ⁠— and that applies not only to his own team but to the opposing team. … Where he goes, winning follows. He's the 10th-best player in the NFL and the best leader."

9. Fred Warner, LB, San Francisco 49ers

2020 stats: 125 total tackles, two interceptions, one forced fumble, one sack

Wright's distinction: Best linebacker

Wright's thoughts: "The best linebacker in the NFL, 24-year-old phenom Fred Warner. … He is the lynchpin of the dominant 49ers defense. He got paid as such."

8. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

2020 stats: 105 receptions, 1,416 receiving yards, 94.4 receiving yards per game, 11 receiving TDs

Wright's distinction: Best tight end

Wright's thoughts: "The best tight end in the NFL, coming off, quietly, the best tight end season ever."

7. Myles Garrett, DE, Cleveland Browns

2020 stats: 12.0 sacks, 48 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 18 QB hits, four forced fumbles

Wright's distinction: Best defensive end

Wright's thoughts: "The guy has been nearly a sack-a-game [player] for the last three seasons. His production is up unbelievably, and he's doing it without a great back end behind him, so not a lot of coverage sacks."

6. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Arizona Cardinals

2020 stats: 115 receptions, 1,407 receiving yards, 87.9 receiving yards per game, six receiving TDs

Wright's distinction: Best wide receiver

Wright's thoughts: "Doesn't matter who his QB is. Doesn't matter what the system is. Doesn't matter what the situation is. He's your best wide receiver with the best hands. Most consistent production in the league."

5. Jalen Ramsey, CB, Los Angeles Rams

2020 stats: One INT, nine passes defended, 44 total tackles, two tackles for loss

Wright's distinction: Best cornerback

Wright's thoughts: "The only true shutdown corner we've got in the league. … After Week 1 last year, my guy allowed 24 catches on the season."

4. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers

2020 stats: 13-3 record, 70.7% completion percentage, 4,299 passing yards, 48 passing TDs, five INTs, 121.5 passer rating

Wright's distinction: Best quarterback in the NFC

Wright's thoughts: "The guy's got no holes in his game. … Dominant last year. Expect him to be dominant again this year."

3. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

2020 stats: 378 rushing attempts, 2,027 rushing yards, 17 rushing TDs, three fumbles

Wright's distinction: Best running back

Wright's thoughts: "I think he's a little underrated. … He is single-handedly bringing back the value of a running-only running back. … How about I just pound you with my fist repeatedly?"

2. Aaron Donald, DL, Los Angeles Rams

2020 stats: 13.5 sacks, 45 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 28 QB hits, four forced fumbles

Wright's distinction: Best defensive player

Wright's thoughts: "I think he's overtaken JJ Watt as the best defensive player of his era. … Aaron Donald now, for six years, has been the best defensive lineman ⁠— maybe the best defender ⁠— in the sport."

1. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

2020 stats: 14-1 record, 66.3% completion percentage, 4,740 passing yards, 38 passing TDs, six INTs, 108.2 passer rating

Wright's distinction: Best player

Wright's thoughts: "He's the best player in the league. Everybody knows he's the best player in the league. You wouldn't trade him for Donald, Henry and Ramsey. He's the most valuable guy in football."

