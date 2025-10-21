Tom Brady's NFL Power Rankings: Another Week, Another New No. 1

Make it three straight weeks that the No. 1 team in Tom Brady's power rankings has gone down.

After getting anointed as the No. 1 team last week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost decisively to the Detroit Lions in Week 7. The result was just one of many that's brought some chaos to the top as we continue to figure out who the contenders in the league are nearly halfway through the season.

Even the GOAT needed some help to round out his latest top 10, so much so that he called upon a coin to help him pick his 10th team. So, let's take a look at who Brady has as his new No. 1, and which team between the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks was the lucky beneficiary of his coin flip.

Tom Brady's Week 7 Power Rankings 🚨

Brady’s thoughts: "The Lions are No. 1 after dominating last week's leader [the Buccaneers]. The stars were out with the contributions from Amon-Ra St. Brown, [Jahmyr] Gibbs and [Jared] Goff. I can't wait to hear that crowd on Thanksgiving."

"The last two were tough. I've got Indy at No. 2, and I've got nothing bad to say about this team. A road win in LA was almost enough to get them over the top. But I couldn't do it.

"Look, the Colts might deserve No. 1. The résumé is there. But I just think the Lions win head-to-head. They're power rankings for a reason, no questions at this time."

Jonathan Taylor scored three touchdowns in the Colts' win over the Chargers, and he leads the league in total touchdowns (11) by three. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

"I love this LA Rams team that's moving up to No. 3. No Puka Nacua, staying on the East Coast all week and practicing at Camden Yards? Doesn't matter. Matthew Stafford dominated [the Jaguars] in London to keep things rolling."

"The Bucs stay in the top five after a Monday night loss to the Lions. Detroit could be the toughest team to beat in the league right now, so I expect Tampa to bounce back next week. And talk about a warrior, I'm thinking of my brother Mike Evans and wishing him a speedy recovery."

"The Packers come in at No. 5. They're not earning a ton of style points lately, but they went into Arizona and picked up another win. And that's what matters around here. If not for that bizarre loss at Cleveland, this team could be sitting at the top."

The Chiefs have won three straight games, and Patrick Mahomes is the betting favorite to win MVP. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Jaxon Smith-Njigba leads the NFL in receiving yards by nearly 200 entering Week 8. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)