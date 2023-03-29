National Football League Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski play beach football in Bahamas Published Mar. 29, 2023 7:30 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski seem to be enjoying retirement together.

In a video posted to social media Wednesday by Gronkowski's longtime girlfriend Camille Kostek, the two NFL legends were seen playing shirtless football on the beach Top Gun-style with a group that included former teammates Julian Edelman, Danny Amendola and Blaine Gabbert.

Lined up against Brady, Gronkowski showed off the first-step elusiveness that helped make him a five-time Pro Bowl tight end, easily fooling his defender. To be fair, though, his defender was a 45-year-old recent retiree who is considered the greatest NFL player of all time because of his career as a quarterback, not as a linebacker.

Brady also posted pictures of the group having fun on the beach to his social media channels.

According to the photos that Brady posted to his Instagram page, his three children were also part of the traveling party enjoying some time in the sun.

Brady announced his retirement from the NFL "for good" on Feb. 1 after a 23-year career with the Patriots and Buccaneers that saw him reach 10 Super Bowls and win seven, the most in NFL history. He is set to join FOX Sports as an NFL analyst in Fall 2024.

