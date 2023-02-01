Tom Brady
Tom Brady retirement reaction: 'Greatest of All Time. No question, no debate'
Tom Brady

Tom Brady retirement reaction: 'Greatest of All Time. No question, no debate'

just in

Tom Brady announced his retirement Wednesday morning, a year after a similar announcement led to his eventual return to the NFL and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This time, he said in a video posted to social media, it's "for good."

Tributes poured in from all corners of the sports world and beyond for the seven-time Super Bowl champion considered by many to be the greatest of all-time. See some of the best reactions below.

Top stories from FOX Sports:
 

ADVERTISEMENT
FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Tom Brady
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
New England Patriots
Tom Brady
Get more from Tom Brady Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Tom Brady is best thing to ever happen to Patriots, even as he retires a Buc
National Football League

Tom Brady is best thing to ever happen to Patriots, even as he retires a Buc

29 mins ago
NFL odds: Tom Brady's career from a sports betting perspective
National Football League

NFL odds: Tom Brady's career from a sports betting perspective

47 mins ago
Tom Brady retires suddenly, gracefully and without parallel
National Football League

Tom Brady retires suddenly, gracefully and without parallel

1 hour ago
Tom Brady announces retirement from NFL 'for good'
National Football League

Tom Brady announces retirement from NFL 'for good'

2 hours ago
Dolphins show their offseason hand by bypassing Tom Brady
National Football League

Dolphins show their offseason hand by bypassing Tom Brady

1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
Super Bowl Super BowlNFL Playoff Schedule NFL Playoff ScheduleDaytona 500 Image Daytona 500NBA Trade Rumors Image NBA Trade RumorsCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball RankingsNBA All-Star Image NBA All-StarSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl Odds
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes