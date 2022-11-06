National Football League
Tom Brady reaches 100,000 combined NFL passing yards
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has reached another milestone, surpassing 100,000 combined NFL passing yards (regular season plus playoffs). He reached the mark in the fourth quarter of Tampa Bay's Sunday afternoon game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Brady is first in NFL history in combined passing yards ahead of Drew Brees (85,724) and Peyton Manning (79,279). Matt Ryan (64,415) and Aaron Rodgers (63,054) are No. 2 and 3 among active quarterbacks.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski is Brady’s all-time leading receiver, hauling in 10,575 of the quarterback's 99,836 passing yards. 

Brady, 45, is in his third season with the Buccaneers after spending the first 20 seasons of his NFL career with the New England Patriots. He has won a combined seven Super Bowls, five Super Bowl MVP awards and three NFL MVP awards.

