National Football League Tom Brady previews Cowboys-Browns, including thoughts on Dak Prescott Published Sep. 8, 2024 1:05 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Tom Brady took a look ahead to Sunday's matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Cleveland Browns, taking time in particular to discuss Dak Prescott's leadership ability in the wake of his new four-year, $240 million contract.

Check it out!

Tom Brady on Dak Prescott's contract extension with the Cowboys

ADVERTISEMENT

share