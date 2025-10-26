Tom Brady: Giants Rookie Jaxson Dart Has 'All of Those QB1 Traits I Look For'
Jaxson Dart has the Tom Brady seal of approval.
Ahead of calling Sunday's New York Giants-Philadelphia Eagles game, Brady said that he's been impressed by the rookie quarterback, but not just because of how Dart has played.
"He's got all of those QB1 traits I look for," Brady said on "FOX NFL Sunday." "What I like is all the things that come out of his mouth. I always look at quarterbacks and go, ‘How would I answer that question?’ When I hear Jaxson Dart, especially after last week's loss in Denver, it was the same way. He took accountability for the mistakes."
Relatively speaking, Dart played pretty well in the Giants' 33-32 loss to the Denver Broncos last week. He threw for 283 yards and scored four total touchdowns against one of the league's top defenses. While Dart threw an interception in the fourth quarter, he helped give the Giants a lead in the final minute in his final snap of the game.
Tom Brady gives advice to Aaron Rodgers playing Packers & why he's impressed with Jaxson Dart
Still, Dart took the blame for the loss. And while Giants fans are giddy with his 2-2 start, Dart told Brady that he isn't satisfied.
"He's also just this competitive kid," Brady said. "He said to me on the call this week, ‘Tom, I’m not into moral victories. I've got to make better plays. The team's counting on me.' This organization loves him a lot. They're all invested in him. There's a lot of good reasons to be."
On top of having a good head on his shoulders, Dart has put up impressive stats ahead of Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Eagles. He's thrown for 791 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions to go with 178 rushing yards and three rushing scores, giving Giants fans some hope for a bright future.
"He might not like moral victories, but New York City does," Michael Strahan said on "FOX NFL Sunday." "The whole city hasn't been this excited in years to have Jaxson Dart. You walk around the city, that's all anyone's talking about."
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!
-
Steve Sarkisian Reportedly Interested in NFL Jobs? Agents Deny Communication
2025 NFL, College Football Odds: Best Bets for Texas A&M-LSU, Commanders-Chiefs
2025 NFL Odds Week 8: Lines, Spreads for all 13 Games
-
2025 NFL MVP Odds, Race: Mahomes Favored; Drake Maye Surges
What Happened to Saquon Barkley? Inside the Slide of the Eagles Star
2025 Heisman Trophy Odds: Marcel Reed and Diego Pavia Surge
-
Steve Sarkisian Reportedly Interested in NFL Jobs? Agents Deny Communication
2025 NFL, College Football Odds: Best Bets for Texas A&M-LSU, Commanders-Chiefs
2025 NFL Odds Week 8: Lines, Spreads for all 13 Games
-
2025 NFL MVP Odds, Race: Mahomes Favored; Drake Maye Surges
What Happened to Saquon Barkley? Inside the Slide of the Eagles Star
2025 Heisman Trophy Odds: Marcel Reed and Diego Pavia Surge