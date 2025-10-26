National Football League
Tom Brady: Giants Rookie Jaxson Dart Has 'All of Those QB1 Traits I Look For'
Updated Oct. 26, 2025 1:47 p.m. ET

Jaxson Dart has the Tom Brady seal of approval.

Ahead of calling Sunday's New York Giants-Philadelphia Eagles game, Brady said that he's been impressed by the rookie quarterback, but not just because of how Dart has played. 

"He's got all of those QB1 traits I look for," Brady said on "FOX NFL Sunday." "What I like is all the things that come out of his mouth. I always look at quarterbacks and go, ‘How would I answer that question?’ When I hear Jaxson Dart, especially after last week's loss in Denver, it was the same way. He took accountability for the mistakes."

Relatively speaking, Dart played pretty well in the Giants' 33-32 loss to the Denver Broncos last week. He threw for 283 yards and scored four total touchdowns against one of the league's top defenses. While Dart threw an interception in the fourth quarter, he helped give the Giants a lead in the final minute in his final snap of the game.

Tom Brady gives advice to Aaron Rodgers playing Packers & why he's impressed with Jaxson Dart

Still, Dart took the blame for the loss. And while Giants fans are giddy with his 2-2 start, Dart told Brady that he isn't satisfied. 

"He's also just this competitive kid," Brady said. "He said to me on the call this week, ‘Tom, I’m not into moral victories. I've got to make better plays. The team's counting on me.' This organization loves him a lot. They're all invested in him. There's a lot of good reasons to be." 

On top of having a good head on his shoulders, Dart has put up impressive stats ahead of Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Eagles. He's thrown for 791 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions to go with 178 rushing yards and three rushing scores, giving Giants fans some hope for a bright future.

"He might not like moral victories, but New York City does," Michael Strahan said on "FOX NFL Sunday." "The whole city hasn't been this excited in years to have Jaxson Dart. You walk around the city, that's all anyone's talking about." 

