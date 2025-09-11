National Football League Tom Brady: J.J. McCarthy's Emotion Helps 'Elevate' Teammates in Big Moments Updated Sep. 11, 2025 7:09 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Just like J.J. McCarthy's Minnesota Vikings teammates, Tom Brady was also impressed with the rookie quarterback's poise in their 27-24 comeback victory over the Chicago Bears in Week 1.

Brady said that he loved the emotion McCarthy played with in the Vikings' Monday night victory, noting that he was constantly encouraging teammates after trailing by as many as 11 points in his first NFL start.

"I love that aspect of his game," Brady said Thursday on "The Herd" of McCarthy's poise. "He's just got to keep that going for a long time. That, I believe, is part of your conditioning and that ability to elevate your teammates as well in those big moments."

Tom Brady on J.J. McCarthy being set up for success with the Vikings

McCarthy didn't get off to a good start in the first three quarters of Monday's game, completing just 7 of 13 passes for 56 yards. He also threw an interception in the third quarter that was returned for a touchdown by Bears cornerback Nashon Wright.

In the fourth quarter, though, McCarthy turned his sour debut into a legendary one. He completed 6-of-7 passes for 87 yards and two touchdowns, adding a 14-yard rushing touchdown that wound up being the difference in the result of Monday's game. With the three touchdowns, McCarthy became the first quarterback ever to account for three touchdowns in the fourth quarter of their NFL debut.

While the stats and history-making were impressive, what really stood out to McCarthy's teammates was his ability to keep a positive energy on the sideline when things weren't going well.

"J.J. runs into the huddle — I think it was after one of the TV timeouts or something — he looks at us and he’s like, ‘Is there anyplace else you guys would rather be?’" Vikings running back Aaron Jones told reporters. "We’re all like, ‘Wow.’

"Having that sense to motivate us in that way, it was special."

All eyes were on J.J. McCarthy after the Vikings' Week 1 win over the Bears. (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson added that McCarthy's poise "juiced us up." Brady also thinks that sort of emotion juices up the play of a quarterback, too.

"I think it brings you to a kind of higher level of focus," Brady said. "Stands in there, takes a hit, makes a great throw and that game is all about emotional being at kind of a feverish pitch, but also controlled. I could get there emotionally in a way that probably didn't look like it on my face. I think J.J. just expresses that a little bit more.

"I just think that emotion when you're electrified as a player, you play with the most focus, the most anticipation, everything ends up being at the highest sense of alertness," Brady added.

Of course, Brady's composure helped him become the most decorated quarterback in NFL history. It also helped him become arguably the best clutch quarterback ever, with his 46 fourth-quarter comebacks ranking more than any other player all-time.

Now, there's another Michigan quarterback who has thrown his hat in the ring to be considered among the most clutch quarterbacks in the league — and Brady likes to see it.

"I love seeing that from a Michigan man," Brady said.

