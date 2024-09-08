National Football League
Tom Brady: How Dak Prescott's leadership saved the day in Cowboys' win over Browns
Updated Sep. 8, 2024 9:46 p.m. ET

The Dallas Cowboys steamrolled the Cleveland Browns 33-17 on Wednesday behind a dominant all-around effort, including stellar play from quarterback Dak Prescott just hours after he signed a record four-year contract extension with Dallas worth up to $240 million. 

The new highest-paid player in NFL history completed 19 of his 32 passes for 179 yards and a touchdown against a defense which rated in several metrics as the best in the league last season. His lone touchdown pass was the Cowboys' first score of the game, a blitz-beating 22-yard touchdown on third down to wide receiver Brandin Cooks.

Prescott's performance earned the praise of none other than Tom Brady, who was in the booth making his broadcasting debut as the new lead NFL analyst for FOX Sports. In a FOX Sports digital exclusive, Brady explained how the 31-year-old Prescott's veteran experience keyed a huge victory on the road.

Tom Brady: Dak Prescott is ‘field general every team is looking for'

"Nothing's too big for him," Brady explained." That touchdown pass he threw to Cooks early in the game — he gets up to the line of scrimmage, recognizes the blitz, actually changes the protection — I think [the offensive line] didn't actually protect the way that he was hoping. He felt the pressure, drifted away and threw a great route, a little corner route to Brandin Cooks there for an easy touchdown."

Brady went on to explain how Prescott's ability to run an offense — something Brady himself excelled at better than any of his peers during his legendary 23-year NFL career — makes the Cowboys quarterback worthy of the massive extension he just signed.

"Why do you sign Dak to this contract? Because he has the ability, at the line of scrimmage, to be the true field general that every team is looking for. He's got great poise and composure in the pocket, and plays like that always exemplify [if], are you really a master of the system out there? Do you really have a great understanding of what you're doing on offense, what your guys are capable of doing on offense? And then how do we execute that with crowd noise, going on the road [in the] first game of the year? He did so many things well today, that was just one example of many that he was in total control today."

