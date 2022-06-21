National Football League Tom Brady congratulates Rob Gronkowski on retirement 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Rob Gronkowski is no stranger to retirement speculations and announcements. Will Tuesday's farewell be for good?

With Gronk, you never really know.

This is his second time stepping away from football, having already done so in March 2019. Thirteen months later, shortly after Tom Brady announced he'd be signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Gronk ditched retirement to join in on the fun.

Rob Gronkowski announces his retirement from the NFL

For what it's worth, Brady seems to be acknowledging Gronk's announcement as a legitimate retirement via an Instagram tribute.

Day one of Gronk's second retirement wasn't even done before his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, reportedly said it wouldn't surprise him if Brady calls him during the upcoming season and the star tight end reconsiders. Brady had fun with that one.

Brady and Gronkowski have become known for flirting with retirement, retiring, and coming back to play another season. This is the third retirement coming from the duo collectively. Brady announced his retirement earlier this year before the Super Bowl, only to flip his decision 40 days later to come back to Tampa Bay.

Gronkowski has been Brady's right-hand man on the field, winning four Super Bowls together dating back to 2014 with the New England Patriots.

In 11 seasons (nine with the Patriots and two with the Bucs), Gronk has played 143 games, accounting for 621 receptions for 9,286 yards and 92 touchdowns on 15.0 yards per reception.

Is this really the end of football for Gronkowski, or will Brady lure him out of retirement again with a simple phone call? It's probably best to stay tuned.

