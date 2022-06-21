National Football League
Tom Brady congratulates Rob Gronkowski on retirement Tom Brady congratulates Rob Gronkowski on retirement
National Football League

Tom Brady congratulates Rob Gronkowski on retirement

1 hour ago

Rob Gronkowski is no stranger to retirement speculations and announcements. Will Tuesday's farewell be for good?

With Gronk, you never really know. 

This is his second time stepping away from football, having already done so in March 2019. Thirteen months later, shortly after Tom Brady announced he'd be signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Gronk ditched retirement to join in on the fun.

Rob Gronkowski announces his retirement from the NFL

Rob Gronkowski announces his retirement from the NFL
Colin Cowherd and Joy Taylor react to the news of Rob Gronkowski's retirement from the NFL. Colin and Joy look back on Gronk's impact on the NFL, and what he contributed to both the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

For what it's worth, Brady seems to be acknowledging Gronk's announcement as a legitimate retirement via an Instagram tribute.

Day one of Gronk's second retirement wasn't even done before his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, reportedly said it wouldn't surprise him if Brady calls him during the upcoming season and the star tight end reconsiders. Brady had fun with that one.

Brady and Gronkowski have become known for flirting with retirement, retiring, and coming back to play another season. This is the third retirement coming from the duo collectively. Brady announced his retirement earlier this year before the Super Bowl, only to flip his decision 40 days later to come back to Tampa Bay.

Gronkowski has been Brady's right-hand man on the field, winning four Super Bowls together dating back to 2014 with the New England Patriots.

In 11 seasons (nine with the Patriots and two with the Bucs), Gronk has played 143 games, accounting for 621 receptions for 9,286 yards and 92 touchdowns on 15.0 yards per reception.

Is this really the end of football for Gronkowski, or will Brady lure him out of retirement again with a simple phone call? It's probably best to stay tuned.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Was Mac Jones too protected as Patriots' starter last season?
National Football League

Was Mac Jones too protected as Patriots' starter last season?

4 hours ago
Ndamukong Suh wants another NFL opportunity; Raiders an option?
National Football League

Ndamukong Suh wants another NFL opportunity; Raiders an option?

4 hours ago
Tyreek Hill-Patrick Mahomes: An NFL rivalry no one saw coming
National Football League

Tyreek Hill-Patrick Mahomes: An NFL rivalry no one saw coming

7 hours ago
Is Ezekiel Elliott's future with Cowboys in jeopardy?
National Football League

Is Ezekiel Elliott's future with Cowboys in jeopardy?

7 hours ago
Rob Gronkowski announces retirement
National Football League

Rob Gronkowski announces retirement

9 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes