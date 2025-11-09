National Football League
Tom Brady: Rams Are NFL's Best on Offense and Defense; Special Teams Are Worrying
Updated Nov. 9, 2025 8:47 p.m. ET

The Los Angeles Rams, behind another unbelievable game from quarterback Matthew Stafford, rolled to their fourth straight win with a 42-26 rout of the rival San Francisco 49ers.

Sunday's victory put the Rams' strong offensive and defensive prowess on display again. But, if you ask FOX Sports analyst Tom Brady, there's one thing that's holding L.A. back from reaching higher heights: their special teams unit.

"If you are looking at offense, defense, there is not a better team in the league. The issue has been their kicking game," Brady said during the broadcast. "They've got to resolve some of those issues between long snapper and kicker. 

"Their defense is tremendous with that front, and this offense with the way they've performed today, not many teams can slow this offense down."

The Rams (7-2) didn't require much on special teams thanks to a six-touchdown outing that included Stafford's third-straight four-touchdown game. Kyren Williams ran for 73 yards and two touchdowns and Blake Corum added 56, while Davante Adams led the Rams in receiving and scored and Puka Nacua once again found the end zone.

But, to Brady's point, the kicking issues remain a topic of discussion for L.A.

Entering Week 10, the team made a notable switch at kicker and long snapper, pivoting from Joshua Karty and Alex Ward to Harrison Mevis and Jake McQuaide, respectively. Karty, who was not released, came into Sunday with an NFL-leading eight missed/blocked kicks between field goals and extra points.

With a Week 11 meeting against the Seahawks (7-2) up next in Week 11, it'll be interesting to see where the Rams go with their special teams, whether they return to Karty or stick with Mevis.

