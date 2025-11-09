Tom Brady: 49ers Should Start QB Mac Jones Even With Brock Purdy Healthy

FOX Sports lead NFL analyst Tom Brady believes that the San Francisco 49ers should continue to start backup quarterback Mac Jones over Brock Purdy, even after the incumbent starter returns from a lingering turf toe injury.

"You gotta go with the hot hand," Brady told the "FOX NFL Sunday" crew when asked if he thinks Jones should remain QB1 even after Purdy returns. "Yes, you stay with him. … I gotta believe that's why I'm still sitting here today, because they (the New England Patriots) went with the hot hand about 25 years ago.

"What do you guys expect me to say?" Brady added, referencing how he initially got the starting job with the Patriots in 2001 after Drew Bledsoe's injury.

San Francisco, 6-3 overall and 3-0 in division play, has a 5-2 record with Jones, who continues to play well in Purdy's absence. Purdy has missed seven of the 49ers' past eight games due to the turf toe injury. He logged three limited practices this week, carrying a questionable tag into the week before being ruled out Saturday.

The 49ers have been keeping Purdy's status close to the chest. He will be inactive again during the 49ers' big NFC West matchup against the Los Angeles Rams (6-2) on Sunday (4:25 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

Jones, a former first-round draft pick in 2021, has thrown for 1,832 yards and 10 touchdowns, while completing 67.2% of his pass attempts in seven starts this season.

Tom Brady thinks 49ers should keep Mac Jones at QB 1 | FOX NFL SUNDAY

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily !