National Football League Titans QB Will Levis ruled out against Texans after exiting with foot injury Published Dec. 31, 2023 3:05 p.m. ET

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis was ruled out of Sunday's game against the Houston Texans after leaving the contest with a foot injury in the second quarter.

Levis was injured on a strip-sack by Jerry Hughes early in the second quarter, which led to Sheldon Rankins scooping the ball up for a touchdown return to give Houston a 17-0 lead.

Levis exited on a cart and was taken to the locker room, giving way for veteran Ryan Tannehill to take over under center.

The rookie returned this week after sitting out last week with the sprained left ankle he aggravated on the seventh and final sack in the OT loss to Houston two weeks ago.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

