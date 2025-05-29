National Football League
Titans QB Will Levis: My situation 'sucks' after Cam Ward draft pick
National Football League

Titans QB Will Levis: My situation 'sucks' after Cam Ward draft pick

Published May. 29, 2025 12:14 p.m. ET

Will Levis is in an unenviable position, as he went from the Tennessee Titans' primary quarterback to presumably being their backup, with the franchise selecting Miami quarterback Cam Ward with the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Levis was candid about his situation. 

"Anyone who's ever been in my situation would agree that it sucks," Levis said on Wednesday, according to NFL.com. "I'm just trying to do the best I can to not let it affect me and just being the same dude every day in the building and being there for the guys however I can and just trying to get better every day."

Levis is coming off a turbulent 2024 season, which saw the Titans go 2-10 in the games that he started; he missed time due to a shoulder injury and was benched for Mason Rudolph late in the year. In what was his second season in the NFL, Levis ranked 52nd among quarterbacks in rushing grade (58.2), 60th in overall grade (54.9) and 62nd in passing grade (54.6), according to Pro Football Focus.

Levis started 21 games for the Titans from 2023-24, with the team going 5-16. He averaged 1,950 passing yards, 11 passing touchdowns, eight interceptions and an 82.7 passer rating per season, while completing 61.0% of his passes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite losing his starting job, Levis remains dialed in.

"I haven't been a backup in a while, but I don't plan on shifting my mindset, regardless of what the situation is," Levis said. "I'm just going to be ready to play quarterback whenever my name is called."

The Titans traded up to select Levis with the No. 33 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Kentucky. Levis started two seasons for the Wildcats (2021-22), most notably helping lead them to a 10-3 record in 2021, which was preceded by two seasons at Penn State, with whom he was primarily a backup to starting quarterback Sean Clifford.

Outside of Ward, a 2024 Heisman Trophy finalist, and Levis, Tennessee's quarterback room also includes Brandon Allen and Tim Boyle.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
Tennessee Titans
Will Levis
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Saints, former Raiders QB Derek Carr retiring from NFL after 11 seasons

Saints, former Raiders QB Derek Carr retiring from NFL after 11 seasons

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Indy 500 Indy 500NBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff Bracket
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes